DocuSign Shares Sink on Guidance. Time to Buy the Dip?

Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) were sliding after the electronic signature-solutions provider reported its fiscal 2025 first-quarter results. The stock is down over 10% year to date after a late surge in 2023 when the company was close to selling itself to private equity.Let's take a closer look at the company's most recent quarterly results and determine whether the dip in stock price is a buying opportunity.For the quarter ended April 30, DocuSign's revenue climbed 7% year over year to $709.6 million. Subscription revenue rose 8% to $691.5 million, while professional-service revenue fell 18% to $18.2 million. Management had previously guided for total Q1 revenue between $704 million and $708 million.