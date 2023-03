DocuSign Stock: Bear vs. Bull

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few companies saw as rapid adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic as DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) after meeting in person to sign documents quickly became a thing of the past. Since the company's software isn't as necessary now, signing new customers on has become increasingly difficult. However, DocuSign has a large client base that isn't leaving its platform, and if it can get those customers to expand their spending, it could still be a worthwhile stock to own.So should you own DocuSign stock, or is it time to move on? Let's break down the bull and bear case for DocuSign and find out.DocuSign has a massive customer base of 1.36 million clients. Of those, it considers 211,000 of them enterprise and commercial customers, with 1,080 spending more than $300,000 annually. If DocuSign can launch a product or feature that is a game changer, a significant cohort would likely adopt it, providing a sizable boost to the company's revenue.Continue reading