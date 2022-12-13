|
13.12.2022 13:15:00
DocuSign Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2023?
If you own DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares, like myself, you've had a rough 2021 and 2022. Shares are off 85% from their all-time high and down 70% this year alone. To make matters worse, the stock is down around 40% from February 2020, before the pandemic started.But a solid earnings report was announced on Dec. 8, and the stock shot up more than 10% the next day. That's still not nearly enough to offset the losses over the past two years. So is this just a case of the market taking pity on a company? Or is this the beginning of a turnaround? Let's find out.DocuSign's product allows clients or businesses to sign binding contracts digitally, which was immensely popular during the pandemic when face-to-face meetings weren't possible. But the convenience of the solution attracted many customers long-term. Even after the massive boost that DocuSign experienced during the pandemic, it is growing its customer count. In FY 2023's third quarter (ending Oct. 31), DocuSign's customer count rose 19% year over year (YOY).Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!