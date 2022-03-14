|
14.03.2022 14:16:00
DocuSign Stock Has Cratered: Time to Buy?
Just when DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock's brutal sell-off looked like it couldn't get any worse, it did. The e-signature and electronic document company's stock fell more than 20% on Friday, following the company's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report. This put the stock down more than 75% from its 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has essentially lost all of the gains it saw as a result of remote work and collaboration during the pandemic.Has the growth stock's sell-off gone too far? Let's take a look.Despite the stock's sharp pullback on Friday, the company's fiscal fourth-quarter results were actually quite impressive. DocuSign's revenue rose 35% year over year during the period, hitting approximately $581 million. This was ahead of analysts' average forecast for revenue of $561 million. The company's non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.48 was up substantially from $0.37 in the year-ago period. Free cash flow also rose nicely, increasing from $44 million in the year-ago quarter to $70.3 million.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!