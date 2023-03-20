+++ In 1, 2, 3 Schritten zum Anlageprodukt: Zertifikate-Finder! ▪ Oder wo kaufen Sie Ihre Zertifikate? +++-w-
20.03.2023 23:05:00

DocuSign To Participate at Upcoming Investor Event

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU), announced that Cynthia Gaylor, DocuSign's Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in the following investor event.

  • Morgan Stanley 2023 Silicon Valley Software Bus Tour
    Monday, April 3, 2023
    11:30 a.m. PST (2:30 p.m. EST)

About DocuSign

DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they navigate their systems of agreement. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use the DocuSign platform to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com

Copyright 2023. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP).

Investor Relations:
DocuSign Investor Relations
investors@docusign.com

Media Relations:
DocuSign Corporate Communications
media@docusign.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-event-301776651.html

SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DocuSign Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten