|
22.05.2020 22:05:00
DocuSign to Present at the 40th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced that Dan Springer, CEO, will be presenting virtually at the 40th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. CT. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at docusign.com/investors.
About DocuSign, Inc.
DocuSign helps organizations connect and automate how they prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. As part of the DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign offers eSignature: the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, more than half a million customers and hundreds of millions of users in over 180 countries use DocuSign to accelerate the process of doing business and to simplify people's lives.
For more information, visit www.docusign.com, call +1-877-720-2040, or follow @DocuSign on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
Investor Relations:
Annie Leschin
VP Investor Relations
investors@docusign.com
Media Relations:
Adrian Wainwright
Head of Communications
media@docusign.com
Copyright 2020. DocuSign, Inc. is the owner of DOCUSIGN® and all of its other marks (www.docusign.com/IP). All other marks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/docusign-to-present-at-the-40th-annual-william-blair-growth-stock-conference-301064479.html
SOURCE DocuSign, Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht deutlich fester ins Wochendene -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt konnte am Freitag einen kräftigen Gewinn einfahren, aber der deutsche Leitindex tendierte nur seitwärts. Die US-Anleger bleiben in Deckung. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.