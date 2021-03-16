Dodge extends Gold Rush paint color to performance Charger models.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Gold Rush is now available on Dodge Charger R/T, Scat Pack, Scat Pack Widebody, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye models

Commemorating its 'golden anniversary,' Gold Rush was first introduced on the 2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Limited Edition

Charger is coming off a record 2020, having its best Scat Pack year ever and leading its segment for the eighth year in a row

Dealers can begin ordering Gold Rush on 2021 Dodge Charger models this spring

Dodge//SRT is delivering a pot o' gold to its muscle car enthusiasts just in time for St. Patrick's Day in the form of Gold Rush – now available on select Charger models.



The golden exterior color, first introduced on the Challenger 50th Anniversary Limited Edition, is now available on the Charger R/T, Scat Pack, Scat Pack Widebody, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye models. All models must be equipped with the Satin Black hand-painted hood, roof and decklid. Gold Rush continues to be an option on 2021 Challenger T/A, T/A 392, SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye models



"The customer response to the Dodge Challenger Gold Rush exceeded our expectations," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "We're sticking to that successful Dodge formula of proliferating our most popular options across the lineup and giving Charger customers, who want the Gold Rush color, the option to have it on their four-door muscle car."

Gold Rush joins the Dodge palette of heritage-inspired paint colors, such as Frostbite, Hellraisin, Sinamon Stick, TorRed, F8 Green and Go Mango, on the 2021 Dodge Charger.



Gold Rush joins the list of new options for Charger in 2021, which include:

The "Demon-possessed" Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world with 797-horsepower, 707 lb.-ft. of torque and a top speed of 203 miles per hour (mph)

Standard 20-inch wheels on Charger GT AWD, available on SXT AWD

SRT branding on high-performance Brembo brakes on Charger SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye, available on Scat Pack

Charger is coming off a record 2020, having its best Scat Pack year ever and leading its segment for the eighth year in a row. Dealers can begin ordering Gold Rush on 2021 Dodge Charger models this spring.



Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.





2021 marks the year that Dodge is distilled into a pure performance brand, offering Hellcat-powered, 700-plus-horsepower SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2021 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the new 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the new 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.



In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). The Dodge brand also ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market). These results are historic because it marks the first time a domestic brand has earned top spots in both J.D. Power studies in the same year.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

DodgeGarage: www.dodgegarage.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge and @StellantisNA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge, https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dodge-extends-gold-rush-paint-color-to-performance-charger-models-301248817.html

SOURCE Stellantis