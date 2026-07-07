Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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07.07.2026 13:49:00
Does $3 Million in Retirement Savings Guarantee You Won't Run Out of Money?
There are many people who reach retirement with little to no savings at all. So if you're getting close to wrapping up your career and you've managed to accumulate $3 million in your IRA or 401(k), that's something to be proud of.You should also know that $3 million in retirement savings could buy you a very comfortable lifestyle. You may be able to afford travel, a larger home, or perhaps two smaller homes that give you proximity to family and great weather at different times of the year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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