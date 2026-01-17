Packaging Aktie
Does a $21 Million Exit Amid a 43% Drop in Share Prices Raise Questions About This Packaging Stock?
On January 16, Howard Capital Management Group reported selling out of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK), with an estimated $20.92 million transaction value.According to an SEC filing dated January 16, Howard Capital Management Group sold its entire holding of 1,069,223 shares in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK). The estimated transaction value for the quarter was $20.92 million based on the last reported position value.GPK previously comprised 1.32% of the fund's reportable 13F assets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
