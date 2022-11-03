|
03.11.2022 12:45:00
Does a Dogecoin-Cardano Alliance Make Sense for Either Crypto?
Thanks to Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is suddenly one of the hottest cryptos around. This Musk favorite is already up more than 100% over the past seven days, and speculation continues to build that Twitter will somehow integrate Dogecoin into its platform as a payment option. Given all the buzz surrounding Twitter and Dogecoin, it's perhaps not surprising that some cryptos are now trying to partner with Dogecoin.Over the weekend, Charles Hoskinson, a co-founder of Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), tweeted out a poll asking his followers whether he should pitch a Cardano-Dogecoin alliance to Twitter. Such a move would require Dogecoin to migrate from its network to the Cardano blockchain, which is superior to Dogecoin's.If the response in the poll is overwhelmingly positive, Hoskinson says, he would put together a proposal for "a post-quantum ultrafast, and identity enabled doge sidechain of Cardano custom built for social networks." Is this an idea so crazy that it might just work? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
