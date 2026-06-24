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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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24.06.2026 03:00:15

Does a Lower Stock Price and New Contracts Make SpaceX Stock a Buy?

In many ways, the public debut of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:SPCX), or SpaceX, was historic. The launch was undoubtedly the biggest initial public offering (IPO) of all time. The company raised $85.7 billion in all, and demand for the stock pushed its market cap to a record-setting $2 trillion.Despite the frenzy, some investors stayed on the sidelines, as SpaceX's valuation soared into the stratosphere. At one point last week, the company's market cap surged to more than $2.8 trillion, pushing its valuation to roughly 150 times sales.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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