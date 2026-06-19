Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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19.06.2026 02:05:00
Does a SpaceX and Tesla Merger Make Sense? Here's What Investors Should Know
Investors have only recently been able to get their hands on Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock, and already there's a lot of talk about the company's potential to merge with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), another Elon Musk-led company.There are some overlapping projects the two companies are working on, which help make sense of the potential merger.Here's what you should do whether you're a SpaceX investor, a Tesla shareholder, or just curious about a potential merger.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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