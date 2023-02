Does Airbnb Have a Brand Problem?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a little more than a decade, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) has transformed the travel industry. It has made home-sharing mainstream, and it has built a high-margin business in the process that was valued at more than $100 billion at one point. However, according to many Airbnb users, the product seems to have deteriorated over the years. Complaints about excessive cleaning fees, chore lists, and poor value are rife on social media and elsewhere.The rap on Airbnb seems to be that it used to be good value, but prices have gone up and hosts have gotten more difficult, and in many cases, hotels are a better option. Continue reading