Something Holdings Aktie
ISIN: JP3322960000
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21.03.2026 09:10:00
Does Amazon's Andy Jassy Know Something Wall Street Doesn't? He Just Made a Game-Changing AI Prediction -- and It's Excellent News for Investors.
Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have been a key focus for investors over the past few years. That's because the technology offers potential to transform the way businesses operate and, as a result, supercharge earnings growth. We've even started to see some winners in the field, from developers of AI products and services to users of the technology. All of this has helped many AI stocks soar, and along the way, power major indexes higher.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) happens to be one of these early winners, thanks to the company's cloud unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and the stock has climbed more than 100% over three years. But in recent weeks, investors have hesitated to buy AI stocks as one major concern emerged: that the potential revenue opportunity could possibly fall short of expectations. A disappointment here would be particularly painful considering the billions of dollars companies -- including Amazon -- are spending today to build out infrastructure.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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