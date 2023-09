Does Barbie's Impressive Box Office Performance Make Mattel Stock a No-Brainer Buy?

Toy company Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) has a portfolio full of top toy brands, including Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends, Fisher-Price, and Barbie. Good brands give a company a moat, which billionaire investor Warren Buffett says is key to fending off competition.This year, the strength of Mattel's brands has been on full display with the success of the Barbie movie, which has been generating impressive box office numbers thus far. Does the movie's success make Mattel stock a surefire winner and an investment that you should add to your portfolio today?Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery have struck gold with the Barbie movie. As of this writing, the movie's gross domestic ticket sales were over $594 million, and it has become the highest-grossing movie in North America this year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel