Does Berkshire Hathaway Think Progressive Is a Better Auto Insurer Than GEICO?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past few years have seen companies like Tesla and General Motors looking to enter the automobile insurance market. These manufacturers see an opportunity to offer insurance to customers because of the amount of data collected from their vehicles.However, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett said he has no worries about auto manufacturers entering the insurance market. Instead, Warren Buffett is more concerned about Progressive 's (NYSE: PGR) edge regarding insurance. Here's why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading