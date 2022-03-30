Does Berkshire Hathaway's Latest Acquisition Make Sense?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) plans to buy insurance company Alleghany (NYSE: Y) for $11.6 billion.In this podcast, Motley Fool analyst Jason Moser analyzes:Motley Fool contributor Rick Munarriz talks with Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE: CCL) CEO Arnold Donald about how his company is preparing for the post-pandemic world.Continue reading