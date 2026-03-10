Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
10.03.2026 15:00:00
Does Bitcoin's Recent Rally Prove That It's a Good Safe-Haven Investment?
In times of market uncertainty, investors typically flock to stable investments that offer minimal risk. Whether it's gold, silver, or dividend stocks, these are considered safe-haven investments. While they may not deliver huge gains, the stability they offer makes them compelling options.For years, crypto investors have been touting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as a type of "digital gold" that can be a safe investment, just like gold. Recently, with the war in Iran unfolding, the leading cryptocurrency began rallying. It was a sharp turn for the digital currency, after it had looked like it might be in a prolonged free fall. Does this turnaround indicate that Bitcoin may indeed be a safe-haven investment after all, and is it an asset you can turn to amid market uncertainty?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
