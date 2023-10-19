19.10.2023 04:52:00

Does BRI Only Benefit China?

BEIJING, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China.org.cn:

An interview with Bao Shujun, researcher of International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission, on some facts concerning the BRI:

Q: Did Chinese companies undertake all the BRI projects and become the only beneficiaries?

A: I think the BRI is never just about China. Most of BRI cooperation projects are joined by local companies who share benefits together. For example, when China helped Kenya build Mombasa-Nairobi railway, connecting Kenya's biggest port city Mombasa to its capital Nairobi, more than 300 local companies participated in the construction, and local employees accounted for over 90 percent. The railway has reduced logistics costs by at least 40% and contributed 1.5% of Kenya's GDP growth, so local companies and people are in fact the biggest beneficiaries.

China Mosaic 
http://chinamosaic.china.com.cn/index.htm

Does BRI Only Benefit China?
http://www.china.org.cn/world/2023-10/18/content_116757219.htm

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/does-bri-only-benefit-china-301961487.html

SOURCE China.org.cn

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Schwacher Trend setzt sich fort: ATX begibt sich leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Märkte mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen im Minus aus dem Handel
Sowohl der ATX als auch der DAX gaben am letzten Sitzungstag der Woche nach. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Freitag schwächer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wiesen derweil ebenfalls Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen