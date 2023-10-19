|
Does BRI Only Benefit China?
A report from China.org.cn:
An interview with Bao Shujun, researcher of International Cooperation Center of National Development and Reform Commission, on some facts concerning the BRI:
Q: Did Chinese companies undertake all the BRI projects and become the only beneficiaries?
A: I think the BRI is never just about China. Most of BRI cooperation projects are joined by local companies who share benefits together. For example, when China helped Kenya build Mombasa-Nairobi railway, connecting Kenya's biggest port city Mombasa to its capital Nairobi, more than 300 local companies participated in the construction, and local employees accounted for over 90 percent. The railway has reduced logistics costs by at least 40% and contributed 1.5% of Kenya's GDP growth, so local companies and people are in fact the biggest beneficiaries.
