Does Cisco Stock Look More Appealing Now?

The last couple of years have been relatively quiet when it comes to high-profile mergers and acquisitions in the technology space. In recent months, however, investors have seen the likes of Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon invest billions into artificial intelligence start-ups like OpenAI and Anthropic.While these transactions have garnered lots of attention, they represent only a small slice of the overall appetite of big tech. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) recently announced its intention to acquire cybersecurity firm Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) for $28 billion.Let's dig into the specifics of Cisco 's proposed deal and see if now is a good opportunity to buy some shares before the deal is finalized. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel