Does Comcast Have Enough Firepower in the Streaming Wars?
Viewership on Peacock is not as high as Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) would like, so they're doubling their investment in 2022. Maria Gallagher analyzes the streaming landscape and the role the Winter Olympics plays in Comcast's plans. She also discusses how McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), one of the largest employers in the U.S., is dealing with rising costs and why Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) is optimistic about 2022. Plus, Emily Flippen and Asit Sharma take a closer look at Wise (OTC: WPLC.F), a financial tech company aiming to make global currency transactions cheaper.To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.Continue reading
