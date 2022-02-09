Does Comcast Have Enough Firepower in the Streaming Wars?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Viewership on Peacock is not as high as Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) would like, so they're doubling their investment in 2022. Maria Gallagher analyzes the streaming landscape and the role the Winter Olympics plays in Comcast's plans. She also discusses how McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), one of the largest employers in the U.S., is dealing with rising costs and why Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI) is optimistic about 2022. Plus, Emily Flippen and Asit Sharma take a closer look at Wise (OTC: WPLC.F), a financial tech company aiming to make global currency transactions cheaper.