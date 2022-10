Does DigitalOcean Stand a Chance Against the Biggest Cloud Providers?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloud computing marks the next stage in business analytics, computing resources, and information storage. It will be one of the most significant business innovations over the next decade, which is why many market research companies think the cloud computing market could grow by more than 17% annually to $1.6 trillion by 2030. With prospects like that, investors may be considering how they can get in on this market shift. However, the top three cloud infrastructure companies, Amazon (Amazon Web Services (AWS)), Microsoft (Azure), and Alphabet (Google Cloud), control about 65% of the total market right now. If you know anything about these companies, it's that cloud computing isn't the largest segment of their operations. As a result, investors may be looking for a dedicated cloud computing company to best take advantage of this trend.If you fit the description, DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) may be your stock. It's solely focused on the cloud, which also means it competes with the big players.Continue reading