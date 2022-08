Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) bought Marvel Entertainment for $4 billion in late 2009, the deal immediately raised questions about whether the media giant overpaid, or if it was taking on too much risk. With the benefit of hindsight, the answer is clear. More than a dozen years and 29 box office hits later, we know Disney made the deal of the century.Yet even with all the successes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), ticket sales for its more recent movies have been relatively lackluster in comparison to their predecessors. As a result, some are beginning to wonder whether the franchise is getting a little long in the tooth. So does Disney have a Marvel problem? While that conclusion might seem obvious based on a cursory review of the data, a deeper dive suggests that the answer is more complicated.Continue reading