Does Disney Need a New CEO?

The big cheese at Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is battling many different factions these days. It started more than a year ago when many theme park enthusiasts began criticizing CEO Bob Chapek for raising prices, charging for experiences that used to be complimentary, and employing a park reservations system made to limit the number of guests -- mostly annual pass holders -- visiting Disney World and Disneyland on any given day. A new battlefront emerged earlier this year when Disney and Chapek were in the crosshairs of right-leaning Floridians coming after "woke" Disney. Now Chapek is coming under fire from shareholders after a poorly received quarterly report last week. Even CNBC's Jim Cramer was telling viewers that the media giant's board should send Cramer packing after Disney's recent financial performance. The pitchforks are being sharpened and the torches are being lit, but where's the battering ram? Let's size up the war that Chapek is fighting on a growing number of fronts -- and why he may just stick around longer than you think.