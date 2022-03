Does Disney Stock Have a Dividend Problem?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite monster first-quarter, fiscal 2022 numbers and upbeat guidance, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock is hovering around a 52-week low as investors grapple with lower profitability and Disney's place among a cluttered cohort of streaming-service companies.Let's dive into Disney's dividend history and the state of the company to see if management's lack of interest in reinstating the dividend is affecting the company's long-term investment thesis.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading