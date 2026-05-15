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15.05.2026 19:36:00
Does Downsizing in Retirement Actually Make Sense? 3 Reasons You May Not Save Much (or At All).
For many retirees, downsizing sounds like an obvious financial move: Sell the large family home, move into a smaller space, and reduce housing expenses in the process. If you're worried about depleting your retirement savings or you didn't manage to save a lot of money for your senior years in the first place, it's a move that might seem logical.In some situations, downsizing could result in a world of savings. But that's not a given. Here are a few reasons you may not save as much money as expected if you downsize.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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