Does Eli Lilly's Future Depend on its Alzheimer's Drug?

Alzheimer's is a debilitating disease that affects roughly 1 out of every 3 seniors within the US. Current treatments fall desperately short of being able to effectively treat the disease. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has a drug candidate in late stage clinical trials and is pushing toward FDA approval. However, a recent Medicare decision about a similar drug could leave Lilly poised to disappoint the market's high expectations.On April 7, Medicare officials decided to only cover Biogen's controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm for people enrolled in clinical trials. This decision potentially extends to drugs under development by both Lilly and Roche, which aim to treat Alzheimer's through the same biological target that Biogen's pursuing. Medicare now insists that those drugs can't just act on that target – they have to actually slow the disease's progression. Lilly's previous, early stage clinical trials on its Alzheimer's drug donanemab have missed that mark, which bodes poorly for Lilly's ongoing late-stage trials.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading