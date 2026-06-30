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30.06.2026 12:30:00

Does Elon Musk's Recent $1 Trillion SpaceX Comment Heavily Hint That a Tesla Merger Is Coming?

Elon Musk recently said he thinks Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, could be generating $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2030. That's an astounding projection given that the business generated roughly $18.7 billion in sales last year. For some additional context, the business grew revenue 33% annually to reach last year's revenue level.If SpaceX were to reach $1 trillion in revenue by 2030, the company would need to grow its revenue roughly 5,248% over 2025's figure to hit that target. In other words, the company would need to grow its revenue at an average annual rate of 121.6% each year to hit that target -- an enormous rate of growth to deliver on average over a five-year period. On the other hand, the target could start to look far more reachable if it factors in an anticipated merger between SpaceX and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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