Does Ford's Big EV Move Spell Trouble in Paradise?

One investment thesis for investors who are long on Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is that the company could quickly turn its $4.5 billion in annual electric vehicle (EV) losses into profits by 2026. That would be a big, and very valuable, amount of profits to be had. But one recent move by Ford calls into question whether the carmaker can indeed accomplish that goal by 2026. F-150 Lightning sales rose 55% in 2023 to over 24,000 vehicles and it was America's best-selling EV pickup. It's one of the critical vehicles for Ford's EV ambitions, and arguably its most important when you consider the gasoline-powered F-Series trucks haul in a huge amount of Ford's profits.Eventually, Ford needs that historic tow capacity to come from its F-150 Lightning EV truck. So the F-150 Lightning's importance to the Detroit automaker is what makes its recent move to cut capacity concerning to its goal of producing EVs profitably by 2026.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel