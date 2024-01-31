|
31.01.2024 12:45:00
Does Ford's Big EV Move Spell Trouble in Paradise?
One investment thesis for investors who are long on Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is that the company could quickly turn its $4.5 billion in annual electric vehicle (EV) losses into profits by 2026. That would be a big, and very valuable, amount of profits to be had. But one recent move by Ford calls into question whether the carmaker can indeed accomplish that goal by 2026. F-150 Lightning sales rose 55% in 2023 to over 24,000 vehicles and it was America's best-selling EV pickup. It's one of the critical vehicles for Ford's EV ambitions, and arguably its most important when you consider the gasoline-powered F-Series trucks haul in a huge amount of Ford's profits.Eventually, Ford needs that historic tow capacity to come from its F-150 Lightning EV truck. So the F-150 Lightning's importance to the Detroit automaker is what makes its recent move to cut capacity concerning to its goal of producing EVs profitably by 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Sitzung: US-Anleger schicken Börsen mit Plus in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX verliert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
Der heimische Markt büßte am Donnerstag ein. Der DAX zeigte sich mit Abgaben. An der Wall Street wurden am Donnerstag Pluszeichen beobachtet. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.