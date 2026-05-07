eBay Aktie
WKN: 916529 / ISIN: US2786421030
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07.05.2026 11:03:00
Does GameStop's Proposed Acquisition of eBay Make Sense for Its Stock?
GameStop (NYSE: GME) surprised investors when it made a $56 billion, or $125 per share, offer to acquire eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY). The shocking part of the proposal is that GameStop has a fraction of the market cap of the online auction site.The question is, does the deal make sense for GameStop?Making a large acquisition would be very beneficial to GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen, who, in January, received a $35 billion pay package tied to GameStop hitting a $100 billion market cap and achieving $10 billion in cumulative earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). If these goals were attained, he would receive options for 171.5 million shares at an exercise price of $20.66 per share. However, the awards have nine tranches, so he can get a portion of the award starting at a lower market cap hurdle of $20 billion and $2 billion in cumulative EBITDA. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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