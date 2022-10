Does It Matter What Share Class of Berkshire Hathaway Stock You Buy? Maybe

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you follow Warren Buffett and his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), then what I'm about to tell you is probably obvious. But if you are new to this stock, it may surprise you to learn that there are two different types of Berkshire Hathaway stock: Class A and Class B.Class A shares refer to the original Berkshire stock, which has been publicly traded since 1965 and is much more expensive than Class B shares. Berkshire issued Class B shares in 1996 to make Berkshire's stock more accessible to smaller investors. Both classes of shares attract different shareholders for different reasons. But these days you can purchase either, given the power of technology and how it has made purchasing fractional shares much easier. Does it matter which Berkshire shares you purchase? Let's take a look.Continue reading