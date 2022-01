Does Jefferies Financial Group Belong in Your Dividend Portfolio?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Following the release of its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report for 2021, the investment bank Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) hiked its quarterly dividend to $0.30. With its current share price recently dipping to about $38, that gives Jefferies an attractive dividend yield of nearly 3.2%. After the increase, does Jefferies belong in your portfolio as a dividend stock? Let's take a look.Jefferies provides all of the traditional investment-banking and capital-markets businesses including mergers-and-acquisitions (M&A) deals, equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending, equities sales and trading, prime brokerage services, fixed-income capital markets through the trading of various bonds, derivative instruments, and foreign-exchange trading. Jefferies also offers asset and wealth management and merchant banking services. In 2021, the bank had its best year ever, generating net earnings of nearly $1.7 billion on net revenue of almost $8.2 billion.