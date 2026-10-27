Does Jensen Huang Know Something Wall Street Doesn't? Nvidia's CEO Sees No Signs of Memory Demand Fading by 2029

Shares of memory-chip makers Micron (NASDAQ: MU), SK Hynix (NASDAQ: SKHY), and Samsung (OTC: SSNLF) have all exploded higher this year. This is thanks to incredible demand for memory, particularly in artificial intelligence data centers, where vast quantities of it are needed to rapidly feed data to graphics processing units (GPUs) and AI accelerators.

The memory chip industry has long been cyclical because it's a commodity business in which it is difficult for the manufacturers to keep supply and demand balanced. For decades, new technologies and devices would periodically appear that led to surges in demand and rising chip prices. Chipmakers would then collectively build out production capacity -- a process that takes a couple of years -- only to overshoot as a group, leading to an excess of supply. That excess often arrived as demand was retreating, leading to large gluts of chips and slumping prices.

It is for this reason that the market has historically been unwilling to price memory stocks at a premium: Investors have viewed the down cycles as inevitable.

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