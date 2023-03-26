|
26.03.2023 11:08:00
Does Lemonade Have Enough Cash to Survive?
Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has proven an increasingly popular company, with great AI-powered customer service tools. But it continues to burn through its cash reserve, and its AI-powered insurance underwriting model hasn't proven successful. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall discuss whether the money on its balance sheet is enough, and why there's potentially a bigger concern. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of March 23, 2023. The video was published on March 26, 2023.Continue reading
