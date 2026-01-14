Hemp Aktie
WKN DE: A1C2N2 / ISIN: US56782C1099
|
14.01.2026 13:00:00
Does Marijuana Rescheduling in the U.S. Make Canopy Growth a Good Buy in 2026?
For years, Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) was seen as a top marijuana stock to own. It was a leading company based in Canada that was focused on growth and rapid expansion throughout the country, and eyeing opportunities in the U.S. Unfortunately, things haven't panned out as the company had hoped. As a result, it's not only been doing badly, it could easily be one of the worst stocks you could have owned during the past five years. In that stretch, it has lost more than 99% of its value. Today, with a market cap of $500 million, the stock has gotten more attention of late due to news of the U.S. rescheduling marijuana to a less dangerous category. Could this be what helps turn Canopy Growth's fortunes around?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
