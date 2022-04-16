|
16.04.2022 15:00:00
Does Netflix Have a Cash Problem?
Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) has grown for years to become a titan in the entertainment industry with more than 221 million subscribers worldwide. The stock has been similarly successful, returning more than 2,200% in just the past decade.However, Netflix has steadily transformed its business over the years, transitioning from licensed third-party content to in-house productions it owns. That strategy has largely paid off with a large and growing library of originals, but the financial side of the business seems to be hitting some bumps.Let's break down Netflix's cash-flow dilemma and discuss what challenges it could create for the company in this environment of rising interest rates.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!