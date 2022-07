Does Netflix Have a "Hidden Agenda" With Microsoft?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

What started out as a tough year for investors in Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) could be turning around. After a disastrous first quarter -- with its first subscriber loss in more than a decade -- the streaming pioneer slowed the hemorrhaging in the second quarter, losing far fewer subscribers than it predicted, which sent the stock into rally mode.The challenges forced Netflix to reconsider its longtime resistance to offering a lower-priced, ad-supported subscription plan aimed at customers who are more price sensitive. After months of rumors, Netflix confirmed that it is partnering with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) as its "global advertising technology and sales partner," in a choice that absolutely no one saw coming. In the wake of that decision, it's being suggested that Netflix might have something up its sleeve, and the theory is intriguing, to say the least.Continue reading