12.01.2023 15:30:00
Does Netflix Have a Huge Gap in Its Content Strategy?
Sports fans have a growing number of streaming options available, but Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) isn't going to be the home of live sports anytime soon.Big tech companies like Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet (via YouTube) are all spending big on sports rights. Meanwhile, big legacy media companies like Walt Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Comcast have television sports broadcasts they can offer streaming subscribers. But Netflix, despite investments in live streaming technology, has yet to strike a deal with a sports league.Does that leave it with a big gap in its content strategy?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
