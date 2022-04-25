Does Novavax's Latest Approval Change Anything for Shareholders?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even as mask mandates end in the U.S., the global market for coronavirus vaccines continues to evolve. On April 19, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) reported that its Nuvaxovid jab against the coronavirus had been approved by regulators in Japan for use in a primary immunization series as well as a booster shot. With the help of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (NYSE: TAK) as the company's local collaborator, the commercialization of Nuvaxovid is now in full swing. The only question is: Will this do anything to stem Novavax's stock's loss of more than 61% this year? The answer is more complicated than it might seem. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading