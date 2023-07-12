|
12.07.2023 16:03:09
Does Shutterstock's New Partnership With OpenAI Make the Stock a Buy?
Generative artificial intelligence (AI) applications are talking the world by storm. And rather than fight it, stock image company Shutterstock (NYSE: SSTK) is embracing change with both arms.Shutterstock announced a six-year partnership with OpenAI on Tuesday -- the high-flying company behind ChatGPT and Dall-E. Under the terms of the partnership, OpenAI will train its AI image-creation software using Shutterstock's enormous database. And Shutterstock users will have enhanced features powered by OpenAI.There's plenty of controversy around generative AI applications and the path forward is complicated. The question, therefore, is whether Shutterstock is making the right move to create long-term value for its shareholders.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!