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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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28.07.2026 15:45:00
Does SpaceX Stock Become a No-Brainer Buy at Less Than $100?
Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, have been reeling in recent weeks after a hot start to its IPO a month ago. The sell-off has been swift, with the rocket company falling 50% from its high. Investors who ignored valuations and bought at any price have endured significant losses in a short time frame.However, with such a massive decline, the stock becomes a cheaper, potentially more attractive buy. If it falls below $100, does it become a no-brainer buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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