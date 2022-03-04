|
04.03.2022 17:15:00
Does Teladoc's Collaboration With Amazon Make Its Stock a Buy?
If you could ask pressing, health-related questions to your home's smart-speaker system and have a doctor respond shortly thereafter to initiate a telehealth visit, would you be willing to pay for the privilege? That's not exactly an idle question, because on Feb. 28 Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) announced that its telehealth service is now accessible via voice commands on Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Echo smart speakers.The collaboration between the pair is in its infancy, details about the expected financial impacts are scarce, and it's unclear whether the working relationship will deepen even if it's successful. Still, it's possible to imagine a very profitable future for Teladoc that's in reach with Amazon's help. Let's analyze what this new Echo feature might mean for Teladoc stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
