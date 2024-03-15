|
15.03.2024 11:06:00
Does Tesla Still Belong in the "Magnificent Seven?"
As the artificial intelligence revolution takes off, the largest big tech stocks have seen their share prices soar, earning themselves the title "The Magnificent Seven."That is, except for one in this group: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As the youngest of these seven stocks, Tesla had been thought of as the next big thing that could one day assume the crown of largest company in the world.But the past year hasn't turned out that way. In fact, Tesla's fortunes have gone in reverse, with its market value now well out of the top seven companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
