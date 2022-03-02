Does the Big Opportunity in Latin America Justify Nu Holdings' Big Valuation?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors clearly view Latin America as one of the next big banking markets, with banks and venture capital investing billions into financial technology companies in the region in 2021. One of the more interesting emerging fintechs is Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), a digital bank based in Brazil that got its start by making it easier for customers to use online banking and by offering much lower fees than traditional banks in the country.Nu has already has almost 54 million customers. It went public at a market cap of more than $40 billion and at one point climbed above $50 billion before pulling back this year. Nu still trades at a very high valuation. The question is, does the big opportunity in Latin America justify the big valuation? Let's take a look.Latin America's population is much larger than the U.S.'s. At the end of 2020, the region had 652 million people that generated a gross domestic product (GDP) of $4.5 trillion, according to the World Bank. Of course, the banking market is smaller than in the U.S., which generated almost $21 trillion of GDP in 2020.