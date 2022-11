Does the Canopy USA Launch Make Canopy Growth a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, Canadian pot producer Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) made headlines when it announced the creation of a new holding company, Canopy USA. The move promises to speed up its entry into the U.S. cannabis market once it's able to do so.The development drove some excitement behind the stock, sending its shares rallying on the news. Does the company's latest move make Canopy Growth a buy today?The launch of Canopy USA effectively gives Canopy Growth a way to execute pending deals it has in place with multiple U.S.-based companies. Otherwise, it wasn't going to be able to close on those transactions until legalization took place in the U.S. That's because currently, due to the federal ban on pot in the U.S., Canopy Growth can't invest in a multi-state marijuana operator or plant-touching business without being in violation of the rules of the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange, where its shares currently trade.Continue reading