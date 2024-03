Does the ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Joint Venture Mean Game Over for This Struggling Streaming Stock?

Streaming businesses, for the most part, aren't yet profitable. While Netflix has found out a way to make its business work, others are still struggling. One way for them to potentially overcome those obstacles is by joining forces.A recent deal that could transform the streaming wars is a huge joint venture involving Fox, Warner Bros . Discovery, and ESPN, which Walt Disney owns. The companies plan to launch a sports-focused streaming platform which could be available later this year. While this could help improve those companies' growth prospects, it could also undermine the potential for another streaming business: fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO). Shares of fuboTV have been under immense pressure as the stock has collapsed 94% in just three years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel