Does the Secret to Costco's Success Make the Stock a No-Brainer Buy?

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is not only a consumer favorite, but also a top choice among the investment community. Its shares have rocketed 222% higher in the past five years, an impressive gain that beats the Nasdaq Composite Index.This top retail enterprise can credit solid revenue and earnings growth for its shares rising so much. And management's focus on selling products at low prices is a key differentiator.But a closer look at Costco's operations reveals another secret to its success . And this just might make the stock a no-brainer buy for your portfolio.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel