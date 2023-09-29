|
29.09.2023 12:00:00
Does the Shift of "Barbie" to Streaming Mean Bad News for Mattel Stock?
Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) rode the Barbie wave as everyone eagerly awaited the movie featuring the world's most famous doll, then rushed out to theaters for the July premiere. Since then, Barbie has become this year's highest-grossing film globally, with receipts topping $1.4 billion. And Mattel shares have advanced more than 20% this year.Today, the party isn't completely over for Barbie, but she may be reaching the last couple of hours on that hot pink dance floor. Barbie, the movie, is shifting to streaming, and that means it no longer is dominating the big screen.Does this equal bad news for toymaker Mattel? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!