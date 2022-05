Does the Stock Market Have You Down? Consider These Alternative Real Estate Investments.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the short term, stocks often move in the same direction. That's great when the market is rallying, not so much when it's in free fall. While having a diversified portfolio can help cushion the blow, the market's overall correlation usually means most stocks still move in relative unison during periods of turmoil like we've seen recently.However, the private real estate market functions much differently. The underlying values of commercial properties don't move in unison with the stock market's daily gyrations. Because of that, private real estate can be a great place for investors to consider if they want to reduce their portfolio's overall volatility.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading