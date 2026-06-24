Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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24.06.2026 15:15:00
Does the Tech Stock Frenzy Make You Nervous? Here Are 3 Steady, High-Yield Dividend Pipeline Stocks to Invest In Instead.
Tech stocks have continued to zoom higher, and now the initial public offering (IPO) market is starting to heat up. While that is exciting, there is also concern that this could signal the market is getting frothy and that a forming AI bubble could pop.So, if the tech frenzy is making you more nervous than excited when it comes to your investment portfolio, investing in some steady, high-yield pipeline stocks could be a better option for you right now. Let's look at three top master limited partnership (MLP) options.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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